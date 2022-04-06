TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday.

The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would be temporarily relocated and would be able to return to the site once clean-up ended on April 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Tents still remain but are located on railroad property which the City of Topeka has no jurisdiction over. As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, no one had moved back into the site to set up tents in the cleared area.