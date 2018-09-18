Topeka Firefighters battle east side house fire
TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - TFD on the scene of a house and garage fire at 1240 SE Republican on Topeka's east side. The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters tried to contain the flames to the garage, but the house itself sustained smoke damage. It is not known what caused the fire.
One woman escaped the fire. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two dogs were rescued from fire and taken to the shelter.
The fire was declared extinguished at 9:20 p.m.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...