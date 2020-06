TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews arrived at an east Topeka home to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the building Thursday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. at a home at 400 SE Gray St. Crews contained the flames, and two adults and their dog were able to self evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Investigators reported the fire as accidental in relation to a cooking incident with an estimated $12,000 in damages to the home.