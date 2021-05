TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire crews worked to prevent a fire from spreading from a back deck to a home late Saturday evening, according to a news release.

Crews battled flames on the back deck of a home at 1021 SW Boswell Ave in central Topeka. A fire started on the deck and crews were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated at this time. The fire caused a total loss of $1,500 associated with the deck damage, according to the release.