Topeka Fire Department celebrates careers of long-time firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department celebrated the careers of some of their long-time firefighters Thursday afternoon.

They hosted a retirement reception to thank them for their dedication and service.

Division Chief of Operations Eric Bauer was one of the retirees.

“A lot of the retirees that are here tonight, they pretty much taught me how to be a fireman that I am today,” said Bauer. “So, I really thank them a lot. What I did was try to mentor people underneath me and make sure I gave those same skills so it would continue throughout the fire department.”

Fire Marshal Michael Martin, Captain Wilbur Griffin, Captain Clinton Bearden and Captain Michael Ordonez were also honored at the reception.