Topeka Fire Department changes the way firefighters train

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are still hard at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Fire Department held one of its training sessions Thursday afternoon.

With the pandemic going on, the department has changed its training a bit. Firefighters said even though they are working in smaller groups, they are still working hard to get the job done.

“So we’re training together because we’re housed together but in the past, we could’ve had other companies down here that we would’ve responded to this structure fire together with. We could’ve all been training together, but now that’s too many people,” Captain Dean Akers said.

Not only has their training changed, but also their everyday routine. When entering a home, they now wear N95 masks and gloves at all times. If they suspect the house they are entering has someone that could potentially have the coronavirus, they wear full facemasks.

The Topeka Fire Department brings in new firefighter trainees during the spring and fall seasons and are looking forward to bringing in a new class at the end of this month.

Every year, firefighters put in more than 200 hours worth of training.