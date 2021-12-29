Topeka Fire Department Chief announces retirement plans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department Chief Craig Duke has announced that he plans to retire from the City of Topeka.

According to a recent press release from the City of Topeka, Duke plans to leave in April of 2022.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Chief Duke over the last four years,” City Manager Brent Trout said. “The City was lucky to have Chief Duke’s leadership and I wish him the very best in his upcoming well-deserved retirement. Incoming Interim City Manager Bill Cochran and the Governing Body will work closely alongside Chief Duke to ensure a successful transition when the time comes to hire a replacement.”

City Staff and the Governing Body will work together over the next few weeks to find a replacement.

Duke has been with the TFD since March of 2017.