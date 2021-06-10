Topeka fire department honors men who saved woman from burning home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department gave awards to Robert Havens and Mark Elder Thursday for rescuing a woman when her house caught on fire.

KSNT News interviewed Havens when the fire first happened. On Thursday, Havens and Elder were awarded “citizen heroism awards” for saving the woman in March. The fire happened in the 1600 block of Taylor Street.

“It was getting to the point where if they didn’t show up, it would be very disastrous,” said Fire Chief Craig Duke.

Even after receiving the award, Havens was still as humble as he is heroic.

“I get to go home after this event and not have to worry about running into a fire ever again,” Havens said. “These people are the true heroes that run into the fire.”

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital for treatment but Chief Duke said she is doing much better now.

Eight other officers received awards for their heroism.