Topeka Fire Department honors retirees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is celebrating the careers of some of its long-time firefighters.

The fire department hosted a retirement reception Thursday afternoon to thank them for their dedication and service.

Eric Bauer is one of the retirees. He said he’s proud to have served the Topeka community for more than three decades.

“A lot of the retirees that are here tonight, they pretty much taught me how to be a fireman that I am today,” Bauer said. “So, I really thank them a lot. What I did was try to mentor people underneath me and make sure I gave those same skills so it would continue throughout the fire department.”

Fire Marshal Michael Martin was also one of the retirees honored at the reception.