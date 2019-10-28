Topeka Fire Department offers ways to stay safe this Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department shared some ways to stay safe this Halloween.

The fire department plans to give out candy at all Topeka fire stations. To ensure everyone has a safe and fun evening, Craig Duke, the Fire Chief, offered some ways parents and children can do just that.

He said to chose a costume that does not billow or have long trailing fabrics. Those wearing masks should make sure the eye holes are large enough to see out of.

He noted that children should have flashlights or glowsticks as part of their costumes, but for parents to make sure the liquid inside is not ingested as it is hazardous.

All decorations should be kept away from open flames and heat sources, as decorations are the first thing to ignite in over 1,000 nationally reported house fires each year.

Duke also stressed that caution should be taken if a real candle is used in a jack-o-lantern or as a light to decorate yards. He suggested flashlights or torch lights as alternatives.

It is always wise for children to know how to stop, drop, and roll. He said to be sure they know how to do this in case their costume catches fire.

If your children would like to trick-or-treat at one of the Topeka fire stations, click here for a list of the locations.