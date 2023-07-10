TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting Monday, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) will be taking applications for the Citizen’s Academy, an event for the community to learn about TFD and to increase fire safety awareness.

The Citizen’s Academy is returning “after a brief hiatus” and will hold classes from 6-8 p.m. from Sept. 14 to Oct. 12. Attendees will graduate with a certificate of attendance and learn about CPR and first aid training, fire prevention, home escape planning, fire extinguisher operation, experience an extraction demonstration and more, according to the TFD.

“I’m excited to be starting the Citizens Academy back up after a brief break,” said Fire Chief Randy Phillips. “This is a great opportunity for members of the community to be proactive about their safety and learn about how they can collaborate with the fire department to prevent fires and be prepared for emergencies in their own lives.”

If you’re interested in attending, an application form can be filled out here. Participants must be 18-years-old. The program has limited space and spots in the class aren’t guaranteed.

If you have more questions, contact Public Education Officer Ryan Neill at rpneill@topeka.org.