Topeka Fire Department raises fire safety awareness at Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department partnered with Washburn University to teach students life-saving tips on Tuesday.

The “Scorch on the Porch” event brought fire safety week to campus.

Music, food and an interactive safety training exhibit simulating fire fighting encouraged students to stop by.

The college venue is a hot spot for first responders due to the lack of experience students have with fire safety.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates over 3,800 fires a year happen in dormitories, greek living, or other college housing.

“It’s often times the first time a young adult is away from home and the first time they’re cooking on their own” said Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. “We want to make sure that these young college students are safe in a fire safety way.”

The Topeka Fire Department will be heading to other schools throughout the week to promote fire safety. Wednesday they’ll bring a similar setup to Washburn Tech.