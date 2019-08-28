Topeka Fire Department receives award for 2016 arson investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Firefighters received an award for an arson investigation that only two other agencies in the country received.

In 2016, a man intentionally set several fires around Topeka.

Investigators with the Topeka Fire Department teamed up with other agencies to catch the person behind the crimes.

Because of how complex the investigation was, the department received a national award for Outstanding Cooperation and Performance in Law Enforcement from the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center.

Topeka Firefighters beat out 200 other agencies across nine states for the award that is given out to three agencies every year.