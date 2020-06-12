Topeka Fire Department responds to fire, 3 adults hospitalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central Topeka.

Crews arrived on scene around around 9:00 a.m. at 1828 Southwest Central Park Ave. Firefighters began an offensive attack, keeping the fire confined to the structure, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Crews rescued one adult victim from the roof. Two other adults were about to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival, according to the Topeka Fire Department. All three adults were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, and no working smoke detectors were located within the house. They said the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor of the house.