TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire in downtown Topeka.

The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. near 8th & Lincoln. That’s just a couple of blocks east of the hospital district.

Fire crews told KSNT News no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly that building was. This is a developing story.