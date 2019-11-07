Topeka Fire Department rules $7,500 house fire as arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have determined Thursday morning that someone intentionally set a central Topeka house on fire, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Firefighters went around 5:30 a.m. to the two-story home at Southwest 17th and Washburn Avenue, across the street from Washburn University. They saw smoke and flames come from the building. Crews at the scene said they successfully put the fire out and found the house was vacant.

Investigators determined someone intentionally set the house on fire and caused around $7,500 in damages to the structure. They said they also did not find any working smoke detectors.

The Topeka Fire Department said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.