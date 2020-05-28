Topeka Fire Department takes home the victory in 2020 Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department walked away victorious against the Topeka Police Department during the 2020 Battle of the Badges competition on Thursday.

The fire department won the trophy in a 32 to 29 vote against the police department.

The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive between the two departments ran Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Building at 620 SE Madison.

The competition met its goal, collecting 59 units of blood during the event, according to city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield.

