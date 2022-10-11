Two new fire trucks will be joining the TFD soon. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Fire Department)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is set to add two brand new fire engines to their fleet.

27 News spoke with TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl about the new additions on Tuesday. He said the two new fire engines may arrive by the end of October.

The vehicles are equipped with up-to-date suspension to handle Topeka’s streets, according to Stahl. The engines may also need to be adjusted to fit inside local fire stations.

“You can’t make a firefighter more excited than by handing them a new fire truck,” Stahl said. “Those firefighters are very excited about their arrival.”

The funds for the purchase of the fire engines came from Topeka’s Capitol Improvement Budget and from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.