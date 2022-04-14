TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fully-engulfed home kept the Topeka Fire Department busy Thursday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department was dispatched to 3421 Southwest Briarwood Lane after 911 received a call at 9:25 a.m. Thursday morning. By 10:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be out and firefighters began searching the home for a family dog.

The fire appears to have started in the back of the home.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene of the blaze for a while and are encouraging drivers to stay clear of hoses in the street.

Topeka Fire Department Education Officer Alan Stahl reported the fire department immediately called for backup after arriving. Stahl said entry into the home was not possible because of heavy smoke and flames.

