Topeka fire investigators say woman found in church fire has died

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka fire investigators said the woman pulled from a fire Sunday, Feb. 21, has died from her injuries.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night fire.

Officials said crews were called to Inward Faith Outreach Ministries at 625 SW Polk around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found smoke and flames coming from the single story building.

Investigators believe the structure was thought to be vacant but found Rashawn Brooks after a search of the building.

A preliminary cause of the fire is thought to be associated with someone lighting a fire to keep warm. Damage estimates are placed at $50,000.