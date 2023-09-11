TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11. It’s a day many reflect on, including Topeka firefighters.

On a day that weighs heavy on first responders, it is emotional experience for many to remember. Today reminds Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips, to cherish his loved ones, and to not take anything for granted. The terror attacks also remind Phillips to be alert and prepared for danger in the Topeka area.

“I think that the community should always remember that we are here 24/7, 365, ready to answer that call. Not just here at the fire department, but at the police department as well.” Phillips said.

Phillips invites the community to thank first responders for their service.