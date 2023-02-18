TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Saturday around 1 p.m. at the intersection of SW 21st Street and Buchanan Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews were welcomed with heavy flames coming from the attic. Unable to attack the fire from the inside, TPD had to attack it from above using an aerial master stream before being able to go inside and finish the job.

After concluding a search, it was found that no one was inside and the home was then given back over to the home owner.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.