Topeka fire spreads to adjacent home on 10th Ave.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Topeka Fire Department (Michael K. Dakota / KSNT)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department estimated more than $11,000 worth of damage was done to a home on 10th Avenue Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 1918 SE 10th Ave., Monday evening just after 7 p.m. Authorities said the adjacent property caught fire as a result and did $5,000 worth of damage.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames were coming from the single-story house.

While the cause of the fire was undetermined, TFD was able to quickly extinguish both fires.

There were no working smoke detectors found at the first house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories