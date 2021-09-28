Topeka fire spreads to adjacent home on 10th Ave.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department estimated more than $11,000 worth of damage was done to a home on 10th Avenue Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 1918 SE 10th Ave., Monday evening just after 7 p.m. Authorities said the adjacent property caught fire as a result and did $5,000 worth of damage.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames were coming from the single-story house.

While the cause of the fire was undetermined, TFD was able to quickly extinguish both fires.

There were no working smoke detectors found at the first house.