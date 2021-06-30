Topeka Fire Union, City of Topeka deadlocked in contract negotiations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Union (IAFF Local #83) announced Wednesday a contract “impasse” was declared between it and the City of Topeka.

The union said negotiations began in early March and were scheduled to end May 28th, then were extended through June 11th at the city’s request. The union said some issues in the contract for the city’s firefighters couldn’t be resolved.

Earlier this month, KSNT News learned the Fraternal Order Of Police and the city of Topeka were also in a deadlock over contract negotiations.

“The Union has presented timely proposals that are fair and reasonable in hopes of reaching an agreement. Consideration must be given to the risks that our members take to provide the best fire service possible and we need a competitive wage package to recruit, hire and retain qualified firefighters. We need to focus on real issues impacting TFD and it should not take weeks or months to resolve the issues in play, let alone get responses from the City.” Aaron Freeman, President of the IAFF Local #83

According to the union, impasse between them and the city was officially declared June 11. Both sides will now head to mediation.