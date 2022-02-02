TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters have an important safety warning as you heat your house during winter weather.

A house at 880 Rice Road in Topeka caught on fire early Wednesday morning; according to officials, the fire was caused by a space heater.

Public Information Officer with The Topeka Fire Department Alan Stahl says if you have to use a space heater to keep warm, never plug it into an extension cord or power strip, as it can’t handle the wattage.

Also, keep items that can easily catch on fire like a blanket at least three feet away.

“Space heaters are the most dangerous appliance you can have in your home when it comes to home fires. We really want people to make sure that when they use a space heater, they stay in the room with that space heater,” Stahl said. “So don’t use it and then walk away into another space.”

To help keep cold air out of your house, Stahl suggests window coverings and keeping your house at a baseline temperature. He also says to explore other space heater options and styles that were built to heat for longer periods of time.