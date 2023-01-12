TOPEKA (KSNT) – A firefighter was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car while working an accident, the city said.

The original crash was on westbound I-470. The firefighter was hit by a car not involved in the original accident.

“Personnel on scene began immediate care of the firefighter,” said Gretchen Spiker, city spokeswoman. “The firefighter was then transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

Spiker said the firefighter is alert at the hospital. Others involved in the two accidents had minor injuries.

Westbound I-470 was shut down at Huntoon while officials worked the accidents.