TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital.

Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the Kansas Highway Patrol, the firefighter is Ty Forshee, 45, of Auburn. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department.

Forshee was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 after he was hit by a car while working on a car crash on westbound I-470 at Huntoon. Forshee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Others involved in the crash received only minor injuries.