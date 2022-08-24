Topeka firefighter Nicholas Tafanelli is being recognized nationally for his service to others. (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka Fire Department is receiving national acknowledgement for service to the community.

Nicholas Tafanelli joined TFD in 2019 and also serves a guard member for the 190th Air Refueling Wing based out of Forbes Field Air National Guard Base. Tafanelli is currently deployed overseas in Kuwait and recently received recognition as one of the United Service Organization’s service members of the year. This award recognizes those who performed extraordinary acts of bravery that exemplify the values of the Armed Forces and the USO.

“We at the City of Topeka are extremely proud of Firefighter Tafanelli, and celebrate this incredible national recognition,” said Interim City Manager Bill Cochran. “Topeka is lucky to have such a dedicated public servant, and we look forward to welcoming him home after his deployment.”

Tafanelli received the award for saving countless lives while serving with the TFD. He responded to 318 emergencies, including fires, medical calls and car crashes.

“I’m very honored, but I don’t think I deserve it,” said Tafanelli. “Looking back, I just want to think that all of those calls we responded to made a small difference to those people.”

The firefighter also was recognized for the weight-loss journey he underwent in order to be able to enlist as a firefighter in the Air Force.

“This award reinforces to everyone the level of commitment and dedication Nick has to himself, his community, and his country,” said Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips.