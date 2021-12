TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are battling a fire in what is believed to be a vacant home at 326 S.W. Tyler Street in Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the Topeka Fire Department is on the scene after a call came in just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

KSNT News has a reporter heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.