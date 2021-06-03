Topeka firefighters battle afternoon house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters have put out a Thurday afternoon house fire in Topeka.
Firefighters at the scene said they saw smoke coming out of the home near 1600 SW Clay St., and found a small fire on the first floor. They put out the fire quickly and were able to keep it from spreading to other houses.
The Topeka Fire Department asked people around 3 p.m. to avoid the area while the firefighters went to work.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No one was inside, and the home appears to be vacant according to the firefighters.