Topeka firefighters battle afternoon house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters have put out a Thurday afternoon house fire in Topeka.

Firefighters at the scene said they saw smoke coming out of the home near 1600 SW Clay St., and found a small fire on the first floor. They put out the fire quickly and were able to keep it from spreading to other houses.

The Topeka Fire Department asked people around 3 p.m. to avoid the area while the firefighters went to work.

The Topeka Fire Department is currently fighting a house fire at 1600 SW Clay Street, please avoid the area. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) June 3, 2021

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No one was inside, and the home appears to be vacant according to the firefighters.