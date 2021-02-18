Topeka firefighters save dog while battling house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters saved a dog while battling a house fire Thursday evening.

The Topeka Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area. Dispatch received multiple calls about a visible plume of smoke coming from a home near Southeast 13th and Lawrence Street.

No person was inside the home, but there was a dog inside during the fire, according to emergency crews at the scene. They were able to get the dog out safely and used CPR to revive it. They are putting the fire out now.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire now.

