TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called to the Oakland neighborhood on a report of a house fire on Thursday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said firefighters were called around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 21 to the 700 block of NE Winfield Avenue. Fire crews arriving at the scene found smoke coming from a single-story home.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. A small fire was found inside the front door of the home, which firefighters were able to extinguish. No injuries were reported in connection to this incident. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

