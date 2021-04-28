Topeka firefighters & gas crews evacuating homes due to gas main leak

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is warning people to avoid the area of Southwest Munson and Collins Streets Wednesday as they work with the Kansas Gas Service on a gas main leak.

The department reports a construction company hit a 4-inch gas line, causing the main break, and emergency crews are evacuated homes in the area out of caution. A firefighter at the scene told KSNT News that they evacuated eight homes in total, and no one has been injured as of 1:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

