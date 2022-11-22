TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is giving out tips to stay safe in the kitchen.

Just in case a fire sparks during your holiday cooking, TFD says to remember a fire needs three things: heat, oxygen and fuel. The easiest way to stop a fire is removing one of those three elements.

Here’s what TFD says you should know what do in case of a kitchen fire:

If you have a small grease fire, remove the oxygen by covering the pan with a lid.

If a fire starts in the oven, turn the oven off and keep the door closed.

You can contain the flames by not moving a pan on fire or opening an oven with a fire inside.

For more holiday cooking safety tips, you can check out TFD’s Facebook page.