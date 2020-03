TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police and firefighters are investigating Tuesday morning after finding a car on fire in west Topeka.

Topeka police and fire crews went to a reported vehicle fire around 2:07 a.m., and found it abandoned at the entrance ramp for I-70 on Southwest Gage Boulevard. They reported they could not find any occupants or a driver in the area.

Crews put the fire out around 2:30. Investigators said they are working to find who was in the vehicle, and the cause of the fire.