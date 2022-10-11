TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire safety prevention week is happening now and the Topeka Fire Department is so excited to educate people, they’re extending it.

Fire safety prevention week starts Oct. 9 every year in remembrance of the great Chicago fire of 1871. The TFD cares so much about educating the public, that they devote the month of October to fire safety prevention.

The theme this year is “Fire won’t wait plan your escape” and that’s exactly what the firefighters of TFD will be doing this week.

The TFD will be doing fire extinguisher training with local businesses and showing off the prevention trailer to students.

“In the middle of the night’s not the time to think about what you’re going to do in case of a fire,” said Alan Stahl, TFD Fire Marshal. “So we want people to be prepared and be practiced ahead of time because in an emergency, we don’t always make the best decisions.”

Stahl says that fire prevention starts with being intentional preventing fires, by knowing what to do if a fire breaks out as well as being fire aware in all situations.

Throughout this month, the TFD will continue to go to schools in the 501 School District to go over fire escapes with the students.