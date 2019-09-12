1 taken to hospital with minor injuries after Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Southeast Topeka Wednesday evening.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Madison Street Apartments at 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found smoke in an apartment and evacuated one person and one cat from the apartment where the fire began. The entire apartment building was evacuated as well.

The person who was in the apartment at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental, as a stovetop burner caught “nearby combustibles” on fire.

The fire was put out by the sprinkler system in the apartment, and the people living in rest of the building were able to return to their apartments after smoke was ventilated from the building.