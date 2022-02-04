TOPEKA (KSNT) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and it’s not too early to start looking for that special gift.

Custenborder florists in west Topeka have more than just flowers: balloons, chocolates and even stuffed animals are all on the table as well. But like almost every industry, supply chain delays will keep you from getting that gift if you don’t start shopping now.

Amy Cronister at Custenborder’s said this week is a good time to make sure you get what you want when you need it.

“We have fantastic designers, very talented, lots of experience, and we will make your arrangement beautiful but we may have to substitute some things if you wait until the 14th,” Cronister said.

If you don’t know what you are looking for, check out this list of Custenborder’s Valentine’s Day specials.