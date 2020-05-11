Topeka food giveaway will have more lines available

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The monthly Harvesters food giveaway will be held Tuesday morning in Topeka.

It will take place in the south parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center. It will begin at 9 a.m. with four lines instead of two in an effort to speed up the process. Parking will be the same as in the past on the south Parking lot and distribution will be on a first come basis. There will be about 40,000 pounds of fresh food available.

Volunteers are needed and parking for volunteers will be available in the area behind the van/walk up tables. Volunteers will need to sign in at the walk table if they wish to have a box of food for themselves or to deliver to someone. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m.