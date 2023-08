TOPEKA (KSNT)- The owners of JLG Mexi-Q joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about participating in the Topeka Food Truck Festival happening on Sunday, August 27.

JLG Mexi-Q is one of 18 trucks participating in the event. The event is open to anyone and everyone.

The Food Truck Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Lake Shelter at Gage Park.

To keep up with JLG Mexi-Q, you can follow them on Facebook here. To learn more about the Topeka Food Truck Festival, click here