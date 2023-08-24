TOPEKA (KSNT)- A worker with Pineapple Dream joined the 27 News Morning show to talk about the Topeka Food Truck Festival happening Sunday, August 27.

Pineapple Dream is one of 18 vendors participating in the event. There will be live music, entertainment and activities for people of all ages at the event.

The festival will kick off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Lake Shelter House at Gage Park.

To keep up with Pineapple Dream, you can follow them on Facebook here. To learn more about the Topeka Food Truck Festival, click here.