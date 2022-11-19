TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka non-profit is helping raise money for families displaced due to the war in Ukraine.

The Learning for Life Center is hosting a “Pass it On Holiday Sale” to support 20 Ukrainian families that are currently living as refugees in Topeka. The fundraiser will help them rebuild their lives in Kansas, director LaVetta Rolfs said.

Attendees will be able to make donations in a variety of ways. Guests can shop for items that will be available in exchange for donations. The center will also be accepting monetary donations in person, or online via Venmo or Zelle.

Rolfs has had exchange students from Ukraine, some of which felt like her own children she said. Once she learned of families traveling to Kansas to seek relief during the war, she wanted to do what she could to help.

Rolfs said the fundraiser snowballed thanks to community support. Her house is full of items that can be purchased with a donation.

“Everyone is cleaning out their basements, their attics, their closets, their kitchen cupboards,” Rols said. “We have so much stuff, it is utterly amazing.”

Rolfs told 27 News that some of the Ukrainian families have been coming out to help set up for the fundraiser.

The Life Center also has a online silent auction that will benefit the families. The auction can be found at biddingowl.com/learningforlifecenter.

The event started at 9 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. Saturday. The fundraiser is at 8049 SW Huntoon St.

Learning for Life is a non-profit organization that describes their goal as “planetary and personal wholeness and wellness.” Donations will go towards a savings account fund for the families needing to secure work permits and get settled in their new homes.

For more information on lending time or donating items, call LaVetta Rolfs at 785-633-9999.



