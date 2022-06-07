TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then slap on your proton pack and head down to the Spawn Inn.

Situated in downtown Topeka, Spawn Inn is a gaming lounge that recently opened its doors to all the nerds, gamers and geeks of the community. On the night of June 8, they’ll be holding a spooky movie viewing of “Ghostbusters” one and two for any fans of the franchise. It will be even more authentic as Topeka’s resident Ghostbuster will also be in attendance: Tanya Weaver.

Weaver took it upon herself to outfit her Jeep into a replica of the popular Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters.” In an interview with 27 News, she talked about how she became inspired to get as close as she could to the real thing. First, it started with the application of magnets and stickers but has since moved on to more intricate equipment add-ons.

“I started using it on the boulevard,” Weaver said. “That’s just what it was, a boulevard night cruise car. People liked it, so I got stickers, then I decided, why not, let’s do the whole thing.”

Weaver said that she’s put around $1,500 to $2,000 into her car to make it look like Ecto-1. Many of the add-ons are stickers, PVC pipe and 3D printed materials.

“I had to be as accurate as I could possibly be, right?” Weaver said. “I watched the movie three or four dozen times and paused the movie to go frame by frame sometimes. I watched YouTube videos and did extensive internet research.”

Weaver also has a genuine “Ghostbusters” flight suit equipped with a proton pack and a paranormal kinetic energy meter. She’ll be at the Spawn Inn on Wednesday night with her Ecto-1 to join the other fans for the fun.

One of Spawn Inn’s owners, Jeremy Carlile, also spoke with 27 News about the upcoming event and his new business on Kansas Ave. He described the Spawn Inn as a place where gamers could gather, have a few drinks and celebrate the games they love.

“Spawn Inn is a place where we want gamers to just have a fun night out,” Carlile said. “Many of us were still doing our gaming at home and there wasn’t a gaming-focused place where we could hang out at, compete and socialize with other like-minded people.”

The Inn is equipped with several rooms, a full bar and gaming consoles like the X-Box series X and PlayStation 5 along with some retro consoles. Many of the drinks at the bar are themed around popular game franchises or noteworthy superheroes.

Carlile said that the “Ghostbusters” event being held on Wednesday is one of many themed events they expect to be hosting at Spawn Inn. They follow along with nationally recognized nerdy holidays like “Star Trek” Day where they encourage everyone to come in wearing “Star Trek” uniforms and play games centered around the shows and movies.

If you want to visit Spawn Inn and join the gaming community of Topeka, head over to their location at 733 S. Kansas Ave. You can also check out their Facebook here.