TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Wednesday that caused more than $22,000 in estimated damages.

The TFD reports they were called to a garage fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Moundview Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from an attached garage.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home. Everyone inside escaped before firefighters arrived. One man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the TFD shows the fire was most likely caused by careless smoking. Damage is estimated at $22,500 to the structure and its contents.