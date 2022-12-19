TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka gas prices are dropping, following a national downward trend as 2022 comes to a close.

GasBuddy, a tech company which monitors real-time fuel prices, has said that gas prices in Topeka have dropped around $0.15 per gallon over the last seven days. Capital city gas prices now average around $2.67, according to a GasBuddy survey of 104 stations in Topeka.

Gas prices in Topeka now stand around $0.60 lower than they were a month ago and around $0.28 lower than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest station in Topeka came in at $2.42 with the most expensive found to be $2.89, a difference of $0.47 per gallon.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The average cost for gas in the Sunflower State stands at around $2.77 per gallon while the national average comes in at $3.09 per gallon. The national average is down by around $0.57 per gallon from a month ago and is $0.20 per gallon lower than it was in 2021.

“While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range,” De Haan said. “But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

GasBuddy draws its data from 150,000 gas stations nationwide and is recognized as an authoritative voice for up-to-date gas prices.