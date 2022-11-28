TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices have dropped following the holiday weekend, marking a positive change for motorists.

GasBuddy, a tech company that monitors real-time fuel prices, reports the price of gas has dropped nearly $0.09 in the last week for Topeka. Gas prices stand at around $3.13 on average in the capital city with information gathered from 104 gas stations. KSNT previously reported that gas prices would be high going into Thanksgiving.

GasBuddy reports the cost of fuel in Topeka has fallen by almost $0.29 per gallon compared with prices from a month ago, but prices still stand around $0.11 higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Topeka, according to GasBuddy, is priced at $2.90 per gallon with the most expensive coming in at $3.29.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation.”

The national average price for gas has dropped around $0.12 per gallon in the past seven days, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down nearly $0.23 per gallon compared to a month ago and stands $0.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” DeHaan said. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”