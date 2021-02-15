Topeka gas stations offer helping hands during cold temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gas stations in Topeka are making sure drivers are taken care of during the brutally cold temperatures.

The weather as of late has made it difficult for Kansans to travel in. Washburn Auto Service Center is making sure that people are moving swiftly by offering full-service gas services. With the cold weather, it has been a popular option.

“We had probably about two-thirds of our gas-side business has been on the full-service side, and usually that’s less than half the people,” Owner Ken Winkley said. “So there has been a big increase in what’s been going on with our full-service business.”

Every day of the year, Washburn Auto Service Center offers to fill up your gas, wash your windows and put air into your tires.

It costs 41 more cents per gallon to have your car serviced fully by the staff instead of getting out of your car and braving the elements. With the cold weather, Washburn Auto Service Center is prioritizing helping people who need it most.