Topeka Genealogical Society invites the community​ to learn more about their family history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka organization is helping people dig deeper into their family history.

The Topeka Genealogical Society hosted an open house Sunday afternoon.

Guests got to tour their library and get a glimpse of all of the resources that they offer.

Members of the genealogical society said doing research about your ancestry can help you learn more about your family, and keep their stories alive.

“The more you know their journeys, their struggles, about what made them who they are, you can better understand who you are,” said Marty

Flanagan, President of the Topeka Genealogical Society.

They’ll be hosting an introductory to genealogy class in November. To find out more about their upcoming events, click HERE.