TOPEKA (KSNT) – Days after Interim Deputy Chief Randy Phillips was named Topeka’s new fire chief the city has a new deputy chief as well.

Effective immediately, Antony Standifer was selected to be the Deputy Chief for the Topeka Fire Department, according to Public Information Officer Alan Stahl.

“It is an honor being chosen as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Topeka Fire Department,” said Deputy Chief Standifer. “I have spent the majority of my life preparing for this opportunity to provide for not only the personnel in the department but for the citizens of Topeka … Our personnel do amazing things that most people couldn’t imagine and by providing them the tools to be successful, we are providing the best possible service for the citizens of Topeka.”

According to a press release from the Topeka Fire Department, Deputy Chief Standifer joined TFD in 1997. Standifer was a member of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing’s Fire Department, where he recently retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Deputy Chief Standifer was promoted to Battalion Chief in 2021.

“I’m excited to work with Tony as part of the management team,” said Fire Chief Randy Phillips. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and ability to the table that will be a benefit to the department moving forward.”