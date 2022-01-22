Topeka gets new discount grocer with big long-term goals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re needing a little bit of help knocking that grocery bill down, you may want to check out this new spot on Topeka Boulevard.

The family owned “Second Chance Foods” opened on Thursday. The secondhand grocer has frozen food, canned goods, paper products and everything in between.

The grocery store is named Second Chances for a reason. The owner’s long-term goal is to help those in the community who have been victims of substance abuse. Helping them get back on their feet, working again and moving forward through life drug and alcohol free.

“Through this food center and through what the food center makes we’re looking to help to give people a second chance,” Second Chance Owner Chuck Johnson said. “People that have been through rehab homes, and have nowhere to go.”

He’s encouraging everyone in the community to stop on by, not just those who are in need. Every sale will help the grocer keep a wide variety of stock up and costs low.